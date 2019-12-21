Second Harvest gives away 600 turkeys to those in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Community Food Bank made sure everyone could have a happy holiday this year, one turkey at a time.

The non-profit's CEO Chad Higdon said people who obtained a voucher from the Food Bank prior to the Wing Ding event had lined up Friday morning to grab their free turkey and some fixings.

"This is just a great opportunity for us really to help families at Christmas time," Higdon said.

Second Harvest volunteer Joe Keller said it took a handful of people to make the Wing Ding Turkey event happen, and that it was a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.

"Everyone's got the holiday cheer right now, so it's a good time," Keller said.

In all, the non-profit gave away 600 turkeys to those with vouchers, each one putting smiles on faces and leaving an impact.

"It really means a lot to the families that we're touching," Higdon.

Second Harvest's Communications Director, Blake Haynes, said that every year the Christmas time can be a major source of stress for those who are food insecure, adding that bills and other important expenses can keep them from having a proper Christmas dinner.

Haynes recalled a conversation he had with a veteran in line that made him aware of just how many people rely on their services over the holidays.

"[The veteran] is telling us basically without this he wouldn't be able to have a holiday meal for himself and his family," Haynes said. "Seeing that and knowing what the gratitude and the gratefulness of those who are utilizing the service makes it all worthwhile."

The Food Bank said they hope to make the Wing Ding turkey giveaway an annual event each year.