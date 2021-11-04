Second Harvest hands out annual Turkey Day vouchers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday, hundreds of people lined up outside Second Harvest Food Bank to receive help putting a holiday feast on the table this year.

The area food bank held their annual 'Turkey Day' voucher distribution ahead of the holiday season.

From 8 a.m.-7 p.m., staff handed out 1,500 vouchers to families in need. Vouchers are used for either a warm turkey dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

"It's helping this family tremendously,” said Ronnie Sullivan, who picked up a 'Turkey Day' voucher.

Second Harvest staff said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families nearly two years later while supply chain disruptions make it difficult to stretch the dollar.

“Throughout the region, we continue to see families in need. Particularly, as food costs are rising along with transportation struggles. Region-wide there’s a lot of families in need and it’s our privilege to help where we can,” said Andrew Foster, Volunteer Coordinator for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Families said they felt thankful for the opportunity to celebrate traditions in a time where every penny counts.

“Oh, I think it’s really good for the community to have something like this,” said Sullivan.

ID's are required to receive a voucher.

The food bank will distribute the Thanksgiving turkeys on November 18th.