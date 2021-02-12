Second Harvest helping St Joseph community with food despite freezing temperatures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It may be freezing outside, but that isn't stopping St. Joseph residents from lining up to receive a much-needed car load of food.

“I left home at about 8:30 and got in line out there,” said Gerald Gerady.

Gerady was in line on his bike for more than an hour before distribution started at Second Harvest. Bearing the cold is just one of the things that is apart of waiting in line.

“I normally wouldn’t be out on the roads like this but I don't have much control on when things are available so I have to get out and go,” said Gerady.

Second Harvest had 30,000 pounds of food ready to hand out to more than a thousand people in the two hours of operation on Friday.

In doing so, workers believe it is much more than just about food.

“In many ways, what we feel like we are doing is delivering hope. Hope that inspires,” said Second Harvest's Andrew Foster.

These distributions give those struggling to keep up with bills during the extreme cold a chance to provide for their families without having to break the bank.

"We think that many just look at it as just food but if you are on the receiving end, if bills are tights, money is tight, kids are hungry, and you can pull into a second harvest food line and receive a car load of food, it's more than just food," said Foster.

Second Harvest has helped more than 63,000 people in the last few weeks across 19 counties.