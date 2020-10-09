Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Second Harvest holds citywide, two-day "Fill the Van" food drive

Second Harvest will be at five locations: Brothers Market in Savannah, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Rays Green Hills and Sams Club in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's local food bank is asking Northwest Missiourians to help in the fight against hunger.

Second Harvest is holding a citywide, two-day "Fill the Van" food drive.

On Friday and Saturday, October 9th - 10th, Second Harvest will be at five locations: Brothers Market in Savannah, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Rays Green Hills and Sams Club in St. Joseph. 

The food bank is lookfing for non-perishable food items. All donations go toward the bank's Campus Cupboard program. 

"Those sites are on onsite food pantry there at school. That would be middle school, high school, college. Kind of all over in our 19 counties. Those are not only for the student, but they can pick those to assist their family. It's really a great supplement for those students and their families," said Blake Haynes, Second Harvest Food Bank. 

Second Harvest said the most needed items are canned meat, canned vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce.

The food drive runs from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories