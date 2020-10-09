Second Harvest holds citywide, two-day "Fill the Van" food drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's local food bank is asking Northwest Missiourians to help in the fight against hunger.

Second Harvest is holding a citywide, two-day "Fill the Van" food drive.

On Friday and Saturday, October 9th - 10th, Second Harvest will be at five locations: Brothers Market in Savannah, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Rays Green Hills and Sams Club in St. Joseph.

The food bank is lookfing for non-perishable food items. All donations go toward the bank's Campus Cupboard program.

"Those sites are on onsite food pantry there at school. That would be middle school, high school, college. Kind of all over in our 19 counties. Those are not only for the student, but they can pick those to assist their family. It's really a great supplement for those students and their families," said Blake Haynes, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest said the most needed items are canned meat, canned vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce.

The food drive runs from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday.