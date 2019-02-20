Clear

Second Harvest hosts Mega Mobile

Dozens of people lined up their cars along Grand Avenue Wednesday afternoon to pick up fresh produce.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST.JOSEPH,MO) People lined their cars up for several blocks along Grand Avenue Wednesday afternoon for a chance to pick up fresh produce during a Mega Mobile event hosted by Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Blake Haynes, Second Harvest communications coordinator, said the event is set up like a fast food drive thru. Patrons can drive up to the food bank, give their information and pull their cars through to pick up a pre-packaged box of fresh produce.

“It’s great to see everyone come out and utilize the services we are providing here in the area. Last time we held one of these we were able to distribute over 30,000 pounds of food. We are hoping to get somewhere in that area just to show that the need is there and that we are fulfilling that need,” Haynes said.

Haynes said Second Harvest hosts approximately 19 mobile pantry events each month in cities throughout their service area. You can find a list of mobile pantry locations here.

Sunshine has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday helping us melt some of the snow. After last night snow storm we are going to warm up on Thursday. Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." Some spots, like Maryville picked up over 7."
