Second Harvest is still in high demand

(SAVANNAH, Mo) The lines may be shorter this time around, but the demand is still higher than what Second Harvest saw pre-pandemic.

"What we’ve seen is that those numbers have not really tapered off to pre-pandemic levels. So there is a lot of kids, lot of senior adults, a lot of families still struggling in the community,” said Second Harvest Volunteer Coordinator, Andrew Foster.

Second Harvest says that the demand has decreased this July compared to last July, but is still nearly 35% higher than pre-pandemic times.

“Everyday 2 of our trucks go out with thousands of pounds of food each,” said Foster.

Many local residents thankful there is still a play they can receive help from.

"With this, this keeps us out of the whole and keeps our nose out of the water so to speak. It helps a lot,” said Savannah Resident, Mike Parks.

With many people going back to work and kids returning to school, residents say that these Fresh Mobile Food Pantries will help the older generation the most.

"When you look at the people getting out of the cars, opening the rear hatch, or the trunk. You see a lot of older people, and they have very limited income, so as uncertainties arises and cost of living rises, this helps everyone out a lot,” said Parks.

With weather permitting, Second Harvest has 40 Fresh Mobile Pantries a month, something 2019 never had.

Regardless of how little or how much Second Harvest serves, they are just glad to help those in need.

“The joy we see on people’s faces as we are loading their cars full of food is no small thing,” said Foster.

“I’m just glad Second Harvest is doing this, a lot of people benefit, a lot of people depend on it,” said Parks.