Second Harvest serves 463 lunches for summer program launch

Second Harvest kicked off its 'No Hunger Summer' program in St. Joseph Monday.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest kicked off its 'No Hunger Summer' program in St. Joseph Monday.

The summer-long program provides lunch for kids during the summer months when school is out. 

Volunteers served 463 lunches Monday.  Jackie Auxier, the children's initiative coordinator for Second Harvest, said they want to meet people where they are because, for some kids, school lunch is the only meal they can count on.

The program runs until Aug. 9, with lunches served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Auxier said if people would like to help with the "No Hunger Summer" program, the organization needs volunteers and donations to keep it running.

The organization has 17 food drop-off locations throughout the city. For a list of locations, click here

