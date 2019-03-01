Second Harvest looking to hand out nearly 7 million pounds of food in 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is looking to hand out nearly 7 million pounds of food in 2019, nearly 1.3 million more than 2018.

At its annual fund drive kick-off event on Friday, Second Harvest staff recognized the efforts in 2018 and provided a look at the organization's goals for the future.

Looking back on 2018, Second Harvest distributed more than 5.7 million pounds of food and nearly 4.8 million meals. The organization reports that 965,690 pounds were distributed through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and more than 800,000 meals were distributed with SNAP. In total, the estimated value being more than 14 million dollars.

"What makes it possible is our donors, you know, those who are volunteering, those who are giving back to their own community," Blake Haynes with Second Harvest said. "Community members, that's what makes the difference and that's what makes the impact."

Programs like Backpack Buddies, No Hunger Summer, and Mobile Pantries in 2018 led to a nearly 200,000 pound increase in food distributed when compared to 2017.

The organization is hoping to continue the growth in 2019, which has already received nearly $200,000 worth of donations. The food bank's goal for the year is to distribute nearly 7 million pounds of food.

To do that, Haynes said that a new website and the expansion of already successful programs will lead to the goal being achieved.

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank distributes food to 19 counties in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and serves more than 9,700 individuals per week.

For ways to donate or volunteer, a link to their website can be found here.