Second Harvest to host Mega Mobile

(St. Joseph,MO) All year long the Second Harvest Community Food Bank delivers fresh meat and produce to people in the surrounding communities through the Fresh Mobile Pantry program. To wrap up 2018, the food bank will host a Mega Mobile pantry at their headquarters in St. Joseph.

Monday, Second Harvest will host the Mega Mobile drive-thru food bank for people needing a little boost to start off 2019. From 9 a.m. until noon, people with a valid Pantry ID card can receive fresh fruits and vegetables as well as lean proteins like ground turkey for free.

The daily Fresh Pantry, located at Second Harvest Headquarters at 915 Douglas Street, has been closed for the holidays and won’t be back open until January 3. Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said the Mega Mobile will help people stock up on the food they need.

“It allows them to obtain items like fresh produce and lean protein that are somewhat of a harder commodity to obtain for those who are food insecure,”Haynes said. “We knew we needed to supplement the community in some fashion and having this Mega Mobile will allow those in the community that are in need to come and receive those services.”

Pantry ID cards can be obtained at Second Harvest with a photo ID, social security card and proof of residence. Second Harvest staff are requesting all patrons participating in the Mega Mobile event use the entrance on Grand Avenue to help maintain the flow of traffic.

For more information on obtaining a Pantry ID card or to volunteer to help with the Mega Mobile event, contact Second Harvest Food Bank at 816-364-3663.