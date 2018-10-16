Second Harvest to receive milk for first time

(St. Joseph,MO) After being hit hard by tariffs, the USDA is looking to lend a hand to dairy farmers by distributing excess milk to area food banks. For the first time, the Second Harvest Food Bank will have access to fresh milk to distribute through the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, said the USDA Bonus Buy Program will give dairy farmers a financial break while giving the excess product to food insecure people.

"The USDA is buying $50million worth of milk and distributing to food banks throughout the country," Higdon said.

Second Harvest serves 32 agencies in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The food bank will distribute 225 cases of milk once a month to agencies in Kansas. Second Harvest will distribute 225 cases two to three times a month to agencies in Missouri.

Higdon said the fresh milk will be a great product for several of their clients, but the milk only has a 12 day shelf life, which will put distributors on a tight deadline.

"It's there to support the milk market and obviously it benefits many individuals we are serving, so all the logistics that go into that our staff has been working really hard to get out ahead of it and just make sure that we are going to be ready," Higdon said.

Tuesday morning the Second Harvest Food Bank received their first shipment of milk for Kansas agencies. The food bank will start distributing milk to agencies in Missouri next week.

The New Life Church in Blair, Kansas, received 58 gallons of fresh milk on Tuesday. Mary Johnson is the coordinator for the the Second Harvest food bank distribution center in the church.

"This is our first shipment, this is our first time of doing the milk program. We are still ironing out and getting things the way we're supposed to be handling the situation, but I think it's going to be good,"Johnson said.

Johnson said during the typical food drive the church serves up to 500 people, and approximately 77 families with their TEFAP program.

"There is a great need here for the people that we serve and we are just happy that we have a facility that we can use to help people here in Doniphan County,"Johnson said.

The program will provide fresh milk for TeFAP through March 2019.