Second MWSU presidential candidate visits campus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has entered the home stretch in its search for the next university president.

Three candidates are still in the running for that position.

Terisa Riley visited the university on Wednesday to talk to faculty and students about why she should get the job.

Riley is currently the Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and University Administration at Texas A&M University's Kingsville campus.

She's the second candidate to visit this week.

"I think that the excitement is here at Missouri Western," said Riley. "This place is amazing. It provides excellent academic qualities and opportunities not only for students, but for our community and I'm so excited about the story to be told from this place out in our region."

Matthew Wilson, a law professor at Akron University, made his pitch monday.

The week wraps up with Washburn's Juliann Mazachek Friday.

President Dr. Robert Vartabedian is set to retire this summer after 11 years as Western's president.