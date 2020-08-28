Clear
Second man charged in shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in St. Joseph

A second man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in a St. Joseph midtown neighborhood.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:09 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in a St. Joseph midtown neighborhood.

Caimon Ramone Stillman, 21, of St. Joseph has been charged with second-degree murder in Buchanan County.

A warrant was issued for Stillman’s arrest on Friday.

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near the 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9, according to court documents. Police say when they arrived they found a 2-year-old Raelynn Craig and two others had been shot. The toddler was rushed to Mosaic Life Care where she was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, police learned during the course of their investigation the three had been shot while inside a silver Dodge Caliber and the shooters had been in a black Hyundai Elantra.

Prosecutors allege Stillman shot from the Elantra at the silver Dodge Caliber killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig and injuring two others. Stillman is the second man charged with murder in the little girl’s death.

Prosecutors also charged 20-year-old Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard with second-degree murder in Buchanan County on Thursday. According to court documents, Kimbrough-Ballard and Stillman were both shooting from the Elantra into the Dodge Caliber.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, Kimbrough-Ballard is in custody but Stillman is not, as of Friday at noon.
Kimbrough-Ballard will be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 31 in Buchanan County Court. No court date has been set for Stillman at this time.

