(INDEPENDENCE, Mo) Authorites have arrested a person of interest in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.

29-year-old Marcus Brooks was arrested Sunday in Independence.

Brooks' arrest comes one day after another suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of Starcher, whose body was found in a duffel bag along Vincent Road in rural Buchanan County just over a year ago.

Charges against Brooks have not yet been announced.