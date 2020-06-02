Clear

Second coronavirus related death reported in Gentry County

According to the Tri-County Health Department, the Gentry County resident was a man in his 60's. They also stated that the case was not travel related.

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) The Tri-County Health Department announced Tuesday a second death due to COVID-19 in Gentry County.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, the Gentry County resident was a man in his 60's.

They also stated that the case was not travel related.

No other information on the patient was provided.

Of the 50 positive cases the Tri-County Health Department is currently reporting, 41 are in Gentry County, six in Dekalb County, and four in Worth County, according to recent state data.

The health department also reports 10 cases have recovered.

