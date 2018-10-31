Second day in court for man accused of murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Wednesday was the second day in court for a man facing a 2nd degree murder charge after the stabbing death of an employee at a St. Joseph bar.

Terra Reents was murdered at the Legends Sports Bar back on the evening of February 2nd, she was allegedly stabbed to death by 26 year-old Eliseo Hernandez-Sabatian.

In the courtroom, Reents' fiancee, Skylar Jones gave an emotional testimony, at times breaking down when the prosecution asked him questions about the evening of Reents' death. Police and detectives also took the stand, many stating Hernandez-Sabastian gave them the fake name of Oscar Garcia.

One officer says Hernandez-Sabastian offered bribes involving large sums of money, and even promised the officer a trip to Mexico in exchange for a pardon.

The prosecution closed their case the attorney for hernandez-sebastian only brought forward one witness, who says he couldn't exactly describe the suspect at the bar that night.

The defense then promptly closed their case.

Closing arguments are set for tomorrow morning and then the case is expected to be handed to the jury.