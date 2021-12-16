Second-degree murder charge filed against St. Joseph man for shooting at Oak Ridge apartments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — An 18-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chance Kelley one month ago at the Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Joseph.

Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office has charged Anthony Williams with Murder in the second degree.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, St. Joseph police responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on Nov. 11 around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Kelley, 17, – who later died of a gunshot wound to the head – at the scene.

According to the police investigation, Kelley was seated in a staircase just inside the building when Williams arrived. Then, police said, Williams tried to get Kelley to fight him but Kelley refused. Williams then shot Kelley in the back of the head, police said.

According to court records, the police investigation is based on a statement from Williams, witness accounts, and video surveillance.

Williams will be arraigned in Buchanan County Court in front of Judge Keith Marquart on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m.