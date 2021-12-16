Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Second-degree murder charge filed against St. Joseph man for shooting at Oak Ridge apartments

An 18-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chance Kelley one month ago at the Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — An 18-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chance Kelley one month ago at the Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Joseph.

Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office has charged Anthony Williams with Murder in the second degree.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, St. Joseph police responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on Nov. 11 around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Kelley, 17, – who later died of a gunshot wound to the head – at the scene.

According to the police investigation, Kelley was seated in a staircase just inside the building when Williams arrived. Then, police said, Williams tried to get Kelley to fight him but Kelley refused. Williams then shot Kelley in the back of the head, police said.

According to court records, the police investigation is based on a statement from Williams, witness accounts, and video surveillance.

Williams will be arraigned in Buchanan County Court in front of Judge Keith Marquart on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Much calmer and cooler weather is in store for the next few days. Winds are starting to calm down as well with winds only reaching 20 mph. Today we will warm up into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Mid to upper 40s look to continue on Friday as clouds build into the area. Some even colder air will push into the area Saturday with highs barely making it above freezing under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week with highs making a return to the mid to upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories