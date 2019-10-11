Clear

Second man charged in connection to threats made against Altec

Nahum Melville is charged with making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Melville is accused of paying to have the threats made against Altec last month.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 2:39 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) A second man has been charged in connection to two threats made against a St. Joseph company.

Last week, prosecutors also charged Christopher Evans with making a terrorist threat.

According to a probable cause statement, Altec received two phone calls on September 20 about a bomb threat at its facility on South Riverside Road. A 3-hour search turned up nothing threatening.

A second threat five days later was phoned into the St. Joseph Police Department. The caller allegedly said he was going to Altec to 'shoot everyone coming from the building.' Investigators were able to trace the phone number back to an IP address. Police were able to speak to a woman who said she was present when Evans made the call while he was connected to her WiFi hotspot.

Her description of the phone call Evans made to police matched the phone recording from dispatchers, according to the probable cause statement. Evans also allegedly admitted to making the call about shooting people at Altec.

