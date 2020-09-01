Second man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl appears in court

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second man charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl appeared in court Tuesday.

Caimon Ramone Stillman, 21, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during his arraignment in Buchanan County Court.

Stillman and Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 20, are both accused of shooting into a car that left 2-year-old Raelynn Craig dead and two others wounded.

Prosecutors allege Stillman and Kimbrough-Ballard fired from a Hyundai Elentra into the victim's Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9.

Kimbrough-Ballard has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting.

