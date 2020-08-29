Second man charged in shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in St. Joseph turns himself in to police

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second man, Caimon Ramone Stillman, who was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in a St. Joseph midtown neighborhood, has turned himself in to police.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, Stillman turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday.

The 21-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in Buchanan County

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near the 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9, according to court documents. Police say when they arrived they found a 2-year-old Raelynn Craig and two others had been shot. The toddler was rushed to Mosaic Life Care where she was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, police learned during the course of their investigation the three had been shot while inside a silver Dodge Caliber and the shooters had been in a black Hyundai Elantra.

Prosecutors allege Stillman shot from the Elantra at the silver Dodge Caliber killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig and injuring two others. Stillman is the second man charged with murder in the little girl’s death.

Prosecutors also charged 20-year-old Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard with second-degree murder in Buchanan County on Thursday. According to court documents, Kimbrough-Ballard and Stillman were both shooting from the Elantra into the Dodge Caliber.

Kimbrough-Ballard will be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 31 in Buchanan County Court. No court date has been set for Stillman at this time.