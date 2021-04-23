Second man sentenced in death of St. Joseph toddler

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second man involved in the death of a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl in a drive-by shooting was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.

Caimon Stillman, 21, pleaded guilty in February to murder, in the second degree, of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig. Stillman acknowledged his actions cut short the life of a toddler and apologized to Raelynn’s family.

Prosecutors asked Buchanan County District Court Judge Patrick Robb to sentence Stillman to life in prison. Stillman’s defense attorney asked the Judge for 17-20 years in prison, arguing for leniency based on no history or pattern of violent criminal behavior in Stillman’s record. The Judge took neither recommendation outright, sentencing Stillman to 24 years in prison.

Prosecutors charged two others involved in the shooting of Raelynn. Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to second-degree murder. Te’Avion Hawkins is set to appear in court April 27th.