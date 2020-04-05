Clear
Second positive coronavirus case confirmed in Nodaway County

The Nodaway County Health Department has confirmed a second positive coronavirus case.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 2:10 PM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Nodaway County Health Department has confirmed a second positive coronavirus case.

Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson announced the second case in a release Sunday afternoon. 

The affected individual is a male between 30-39 years old and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is quarantined in a private home. 

If you are not contacted by a county or state health official, you are not considered a close contact with this person and not at increased risk for the virus. 

The first confirmed case in Nodaway County was announced on Thursday. 

Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.
