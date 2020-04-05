Second positive coronavirus case confirmed in Nodaway County

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Nodaway County Health Department has confirmed a second positive coronavirus case.

Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson announced the second case in a release Sunday afternoon.

The affected individual is a male between 30-39 years old and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is quarantined in a private home.

If you are not contacted by a county or state health official, you are not considered a close contact with this person and not at increased risk for the virus.

The first confirmed case in Nodaway County was announced on Thursday.