Second round of community COVID-19 testing results in 5 positive tests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Results from a second round of community COVID-19 testing shows five people tested positive.

A total of 283 people were tested during a drive-thru testing clinic on Tuesday. The city said results come back for 276 of those tested, of which five tested positive.

The city said only two of the tests were considered new cases. The three other results were repeat positives.

Community testing held earlier in May for nearly 1,600 people resulted in 34 positive cases.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Servives reported 768 positive cases in Buchanan County. Sixteen patients are hospitlized at Mosaic Life Care.