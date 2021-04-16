Clear
Second suspect charged in Ariel Starcher murder case

Buchanan County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Marcus Brooks with first-degree murder on Friday.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 12:08 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 12:11 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.

Prosecutors have previously charged 22-year-old Taylor Stoughton with second-degree murder in Starcher's death.

According to court documents, Starcher was found bound and gagged in a duffel bag along Vincent Road in rural Buchanan County in February 2020.

A medical autopsy showed that she died as a result of suffocation along with a fractured cervical vertebra.

