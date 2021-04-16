Second suspect charged in Ariel Starcher murder case

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.
Buchanan County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Marcus Brooks with first-degree murder on Friday.
Prosecutors have previously charged 22-year-old Taylor Stoughton with second-degree murder in Starcher's death.
According to court documents, Starcher was found bound and gagged in a duffel bag along Vincent Road in rural Buchanan County in February 2020.
A medical autopsy showed that she died as a result of suffocation along with a fractured cervical vertebra.