Second suspect pleads guilty in shooting death of Raelynn Craig

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday, a tear-filled courtroom as a second suspect in the shooting death of a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl pleaded guilty.

Standing in front of the family of slain Raelynn Craig, Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the shooting of the toddler.

Last August, St. Joseph police said Raelynn and two others were found shot inside their silver Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messaine. The little girl was rushed to Mosaic Life Care where she later died.

The Craig family weeped as Kimbrough-Ballard admitted during the hearing he fired shots from the backseat of the drive-by car. Kimbrough-Ballard told the court he intended to shoot at the man in the Dodge Caliber, not knowing a woman and Raelynn were also inside the car.

Michelle Davidson, prosecuting attorney, said cases involving young victims bring out heavy emotions in the courtroom that families have to face for the first time.

“At some point- there comes a time if a defendant pleads guilty where maybe for the first time, the victim or the victim’s family sees the defendant stand before the judge and the defendant’s underoath and says, ‘Judge, this is what I did,” and when the family hears those words, I think is a very emotional time for them,” said Michelle Davidson, assistant prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County.

Davidson said when children are the victims of crimes, the public has heightened interest in the case. Emotions flood the city and the same goes for Raelynn's case, “It’s unfortunate. I think the family, seeing what they’ve gone through, I certainly hope I never have to experience this. It’s traumatic for everyone, it really is,” said Davidson.

Kimbrough-Ballard is one of three suspects charged in last summer's shooting.

On Monday, Caimone Ramone Stillman pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of the toddler. The third suspect, Te'Avion Hawkins is set to appear in court on February 25th.

Kimbrough-Ballard's sentencing hearing is set for March 15th where he could have 10 years to life in prison.