Second suspect pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in shooting that killed toddler

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second suspect has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a shooting that killed a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl last summer.

Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, appeared in Buchanan County court Thursday morning. During the hearing, Kimbrough-Ballard said he fired shots from the back of a car into another vehicle that killed 2-year-old Raelynn Craig. A man and woman inside the other vehicle were also wounded. The shooting happened near 20th and Messanine streets on Aug. 9.

On Monday, Caimone Ramone Stillman also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting. A third suspect, Te'Avion Hawkins, also faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting.

Kimbrough-Ballard will be sentenced in March.

