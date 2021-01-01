Second winter storm in a week keeps St. Joseph street crews busy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) From pretreating streets and clearing them of ice covered tree limbs to pretreating again ahead of Friday's storm, it’s been a pretty long stretch of work for city streets crews.

With this storm in particular, Keven Schneider, superintendent of the St. Joseph city streets department said treatment methods aren’t enough to keep roads clear.

"When you get this much snow, this overwhelmes it," Schneider said. "The best thing to do is just plow it off."

Schneider said crews have started plowing as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, starting with emergency routes.

If you have any questions about when streets crews will get to your street you can call the city’s streets department, their number’s 816-271-4848.