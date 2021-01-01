Clear
Second winter storm in a week keeps St. Joseph street crews busy

After two winter storms hit the area in a week, the city's streets department remains busy.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) From pretreating streets and clearing them of ice covered tree limbs to pretreating again ahead of Friday's storm, it’s been a pretty long stretch of work for city streets crews.

With this storm in particular, Keven Schneider, superintendent of the St. Joseph city streets department said treatment methods aren’t enough to keep roads clear.

"When you get this much snow, this overwhelmes it," Schneider said. "The best thing to do is just plow it off."

Schneider said crews have started plowing as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, starting with emergency routes.

If you have any questions about when streets crews will get to your street you can call the city’s streets department, their number’s 816-271-4848.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
