Self-defense classes aim to help protect women, children from dangerous situations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph teamed up with the T.A.K.E. Defense Foundation to bring a self-defense class to St. Joseph Saturday.

"We lost our daughter to a predator and every night, unfortunately on the news, you'll hear a story like this and its unacceptable in America and can't allow this to happen," T.A.K.E. Defense Foundation President Roger Kemp said.

Roger Kemp started the Ali Kemp Foundation in honor of his daughter who was killed in 2002. The foundation provides scholarships and self-defense classes for women 12-year-old and older.

"They have to do it, but we will teach them how to defend themselves, get on their feet, run away, and go home at night and be safe and that's what it's all about," Kemp said.

The foundation has trained 67,000 girls and women since 2005.