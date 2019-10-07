Clear

Semi hauling windmill tower overturns on Highway 71

The accident happened when the truck's rear tires went off the road causing the load to shift just south of Braddyville, Iowa.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 3:39 PM
(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A semi hauling a windmill tower overturned on Highway 71 in Nodaway County Monday morning.

The accident happened when the truck's rear tires went off the road causing the load to shift just south of Braddyville, Iowa around 8:00 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The semi and the trailer overturned. Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down while crews worked to clean up the crash.

The driver, Timonty Burnsed, 54, of Casper, Wyoming was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The weather to start the week is going to be very nice for this time of year. After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. This weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with an equally nice day expected.
