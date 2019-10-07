Semi hauling windmill tower overturns on Highway 71

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A semi hauling a windmill tower overturned on Highway 71 in Nodaway County Monday morning.

The accident happened when the truck's rear tires went off the road causing the load to shift just south of Braddyville, Iowa around 8:00 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The semi and the trailer overturned. Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down while crews worked to clean up the crash.

The driver, Timonty Burnsed, 54, of Casper, Wyoming was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.