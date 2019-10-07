(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A semi hauling a windmill tower overturned on Highway 71 in Nodaway County Monday morning.
The accident happened when the truck's rear tires went off the road causing the load to shift just south of Braddyville, Iowa around 8:00 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The semi and the trailer overturned. Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down while crews worked to clean up the crash.
The driver, Timonty Burnsed, 54, of Casper, Wyoming was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Content
- Semi hauling windmill tower overturns on Highway 71
- MoDOT truck overturns on highway
- Driver injured after semi overturns on I-29 in Platte County
- Driver refuses medical treatment after truck overturns on Highway 36
- Truck Carrying Bees Overturns
- Two killed in US 71 crash near Savannah
- MoDOT Truck Overturns in Andrew County
- Man caught climbing the Eiffel Tower
- District Semi-Finals Wrap-Up
- U.S. Highway 59 reopens
Scroll for more content...