Semi rollover accident causes traffic jam on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A semi truck driver escaped with minor injuries after his tractor trailor overturned on southbound I-29.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Missouri State High Patrol got the call of a rolled over semi truck on southbound I-29 just north of Frederick Avenue.

According to MSHP, the interstate was down to one lane of traffic due to construction when the driver of the semi traveled into the traffic cones and then struck a MoDOT airboard sign. The semi traveled into the median and hit the cables which caused the large semi to rollover into the northbound lane of I-29, according to troopers.

Troopers said the semi did hit one vehicle, but there were no injuries reported.

The crash caused a miles-long back up on both sides of I-29. MSHP briefly closed both northbound lanes to allow for the tow trucks to gain access.

MSHP said the backup from the semi rollover also caused multiple car crashes south of Frederick Avenue's overpass. Troopers said those accidents resulted in minor injuries.

The cause of the semi accident is still under investigation.

The semi driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

Troopers caution drivers to pay attention in work zones and follow MoDOT signs.

"When you see those signs, make sure you take appropriate action and get into what ever lane it tells you to. Slow down and pay attention to other motorists," said Corporal Kaleb Jeffers, Missouri State Highway Patrol.