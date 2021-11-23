Clear
Semi rollover blocks East and West bound lanes of Highway 36

A traffic accident early Tuesday morning shut down the East and Westbound lanes of Highway 36.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 5:36 AM

According to St. Joseph Police, a semi took the curve near S. 10th Street too fast and tipped over. The semi came to rest on the driver's side. The driver sustained no injuries.

While crews worked to clean up the accident an officer directing traffic was involved in another accident.

The accident occurred near the South 22nd Street exit where a vehicle hit the officer's patrol car.

According to the police, the officer is in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.

Temperatures will really start to warm up today with most areas making into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay on the warm side on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Clouds will build into the area as a cold front approaches our area. A few areas of light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening ahead of the front. Most of the rain will be east of I-35. Our cold front will roll through the area early Thursday morning putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be on the colder side for Thanksgiving under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to recover Friday through the weekend.
