Semi rollover blocks East and West bound lanes of Highway 36

A traffic accident early Tuesday morning shut down the East and Westbound lanes of Highway 36.

According to St. Joseph Police, a semi took the curve near S. 10th Street too fast and tipped over. The semi came to rest on the driver's side. The driver sustained no injuries.

While crews worked to clean up the accident an officer directing traffic was involved in another accident.

The accident occurred near the South 22nd Street exit where a vehicle hit the officer's patrol car.

According to the police, the officer is in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.