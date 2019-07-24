Clear
BREAKING NEWS Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man Full Story

Semi-truck driver life-flighted after ejected from truck

A semi-truck driver was life-flighted to Omaha after being ejected from his truck on Wednesday.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ATCHISON CO., Mo.) A semi-truck driver was life-flighted to Omaha after being ejected from his truck on Wednesday.

The accident happened at 12:50 p.m.

Dalton Hudson, of Rock Port, was driving north on Route N, six miles east of Fairfax when he went off the east side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hudson then over corrected, returned to the road, and the freightliner then overturned on to the its passenger side.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck and landed off the east side of the road.

Hudson was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries. Later Hudson was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events