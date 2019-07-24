Semi-truck driver life-flighted after ejected from truck

(ATCHISON CO., Mo.) A semi-truck driver was life-flighted to Omaha after being ejected from his truck on Wednesday.

The accident happened at 12:50 p.m.

Dalton Hudson, of Rock Port, was driving north on Route N, six miles east of Fairfax when he went off the east side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hudson then over corrected, returned to the road, and the freightliner then overturned on to the its passenger side.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck and landed off the east side of the road.

Hudson was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries. Later Hudson was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.