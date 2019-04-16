(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A semi-truck flipped over on I-29 in Platte County Tuesday morning and the driver sustained minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was driving south on I-29 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The incident took place at the 24 mile marker at 6:26 a.m.
The driver, 70-year-old Darrel Walters, was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
The scene was assisted by the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
Related Content
- Semi-truck flips over on I-29 Tuesday morning
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-29
- Semi Truck Plows into Side of Dearborn Trex Mart
- Train crashes into two semi trucks; no injuries
- Driver Taken to Hospital After Falling Asleep on I-29
- Accident on I-29 Sends Two to the Hospital
- Two Seriously Injured in Tractor Trailer Crash on I-29 North
Scroll for more content...