Semi-truck flips over on I-29 Tuesday morning

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A semi-truck flipped over on I-29 in Platte County Tuesday morning and the driver sustained minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was driving south on I-29 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The incident took place at the 24 mile marker at 6:26 a.m.

The driver, 70-year-old Darrel Walters, was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Platte County Sheriff's Office.