Semi-truck flips over on I-29 Tuesday morning

A semi-truck flipped over on I-29 in Platte County Tuesday morning and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A semi-truck flipped over on I-29 in Platte County Tuesday morning and the driver sustained minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was driving south on I-29 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The incident took place at the 24 mile marker at 6:26 a.m.

The driver, 70-year-old Darrel Walters, was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
