Semi veers of I-29, crashes through guardrail

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A semi truck driver escaped with minor injuries after his tractor trailer crashed through a guardrail on I-229 in St. Joseph on Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 43 on I-29 just south of St. Joseph.

Troopers said the semi was heading north on I-29 when it veered off the east side of the highway and crossed over the entrance ramp from I-229 to I-29. The tractor trailer hit the guardrail and went down an embankment and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.