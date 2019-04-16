Sen. Blunt calls delay of action for federal flood relief 'unfortunate'

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senator Roy Blunt weighing in on the lack of action of federal disaster relief that has not come to those impacted by flooding in northwest Missouri.

Earlier this month, Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted in support of emergency supplemental appropriations legislation, which would have been a step toward in making Missouri eligible for aide from the recent flooding. The bill later failed.

“Historic flooding has devastated farms, destroyed homes, and damaged vital infrastructure systems in Missouri,” Blunt said. “I’m disappointed Senate Democrats have stood in the way of getting much-needed resources to flood impacted areas. We need to get this aid package to the president’s desk. With damage assessments still ongoing, we must also be ready to move forward on any additional assistance that will be needed to help communities recover.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Blunt said that the delay of funding is unfortunate and says that House Democrats were trying to get too many previous disasters into the legislation.

As time progresses, Blunt hopes to get federal assistance for people in Missouri.

"While the delay is an unfortunate thing, it has given us a little more chance to be able to come up with the numbers and the anticipation of what's going to happen here," he said.