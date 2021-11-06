Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 in custody following Friday shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sen. Blunt tours Missouri promoting conservation bill

The Recovering American Wildlife Act (RAWA) would provide $20 million in funding towards conservation efforts in Missouri.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 9:59 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Senator Roy Blunt made a stop at the Remington Nature Center Friday morning, the first of four stops across the state spreading the word about the "Recovering America's Wildlife Act."

The bill sponsored by Blunt and a New Mexico senator would allocate $1.3 billion towards conservation efforts nationwide. $20 million would come to Missouri alone.

"This would be federal money that comes to support a Missouri plan," Sen. Blunt said. 

Local officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation said the funding would help conserve endangered species in the state, as well as endangered habitats. 

"There hasn't been anything like this since my career," Bryan Gragg, Northwest Regional Administrator, Missouri Dept. of Conservation said.

"What we're able to do right now as far as wildlife and habitats and community projects and things like that this gives us an opportunity to do so much more."

Sen. Blunt said the bill would help people, by providing more jobs, and would also assist landowners with conservation efforts.

"We've come a long way with wildlife, but we have a long way to go in some areas," Bragg said.

Blunt said there would also be benefits for sportsmen in the state. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Winds will gradually start to calm down tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This weekend is looking beautiful. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The warm up trend will continue on Sunday with highs making a run for the 70s. Winds will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories