Sen. Blunt tours Missouri promoting conservation bill

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Senator Roy Blunt made a stop at the Remington Nature Center Friday morning, the first of four stops across the state spreading the word about the "Recovering America's Wildlife Act."

The bill sponsored by Blunt and a New Mexico senator would allocate $1.3 billion towards conservation efforts nationwide. $20 million would come to Missouri alone.

"This would be federal money that comes to support a Missouri plan," Sen. Blunt said.

Local officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation said the funding would help conserve endangered species in the state, as well as endangered habitats.

"There hasn't been anything like this since my career," Bryan Gragg, Northwest Regional Administrator, Missouri Dept. of Conservation said.

"What we're able to do right now as far as wildlife and habitats and community projects and things like that this gives us an opportunity to do so much more."

Sen. Blunt said the bill would help people, by providing more jobs, and would also assist landowners with conservation efforts.

"We've come a long way with wildlife, but we have a long way to go in some areas," Bragg said.

Blunt said there would also be benefits for sportsmen in the state.