Sen. Blunt visits flood damaged areas in northwest Missouri

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited Atchison and Holt Counties on Friday to survey flood damage and to meet with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and county officials.

“The flooding in Northwest Missouri has been completely catastrophic for a lot of families, farms, and local infrastructure," he said. "For more than 15 years, I have said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ river management plan is not the right plan for Missouri. After seeing the damage today, it is clear that plan needs to be looked at. The Corps should be prioritizing flood control, navigation, and drinking water. Environmental concerns are a part of that discussion, but the priority should always be on protecting people and property."

Sen. Blunt visited a cafe in Rock Port to meet with farmers, county commissioners, and other officials to discuss this year's flooding.

“The most immediate need we have now is to rebuild levees and move forward on other recovery efforts. Our farms, highways, energy plants, and small businesses are essential to our economy and ability to compete. We need to get them up and running as soon as possible. I appreciated hearing from local members of the Corps, and Holt and Atchison County officials. I will continue working with the state to make sure federal support is available where it’s needed and there are no federal hurdles holding up recovery efforts.”

Senator Blunt is working to ensure Missouri is eligible for disaster funding including in the emergency funding bill introduced earlier this week. That bill includes more than $3 billion for the U.S. Department for Agriculture to repair damage to farmlands, and rebuild damaged infrastructure. The bill also provides funding to the Corps to repair waterway infrastructure.