(ST. LOUIS, Mo.)— Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill votes this morning in midterm election.
Incumbent McCaskill is locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Josh Hawley for the U.S. Senate.
Related Content
- Sen. Claire McCaskill votes in midterm election
- Senator Claire McCaskill visits St. Joseph
- Persisterhood Pushes for McCaskill
- Sen. McCaskill Visits Maryville During Town Hall Meeting
- Colleague Cracks Sen. McCaskill's Rib with Heimlich Maneuver
- Sen. McCaskill to introduce legislation following Table Rock Lake tragedy
- Sen. McCaskill introduces bill to improve duck boat safety
- Hawley, McCaskill to face off in general election
- Midterm elections set stage for series of historic firsts
- Election night viewers' guide: How the midterms will unfold, hour by hour
Scroll for more content...