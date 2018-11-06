Clear

Sen. Claire McCaskill votes in midterm election

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill votes this morning in midterm election.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 1:33 PM

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.)— Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill votes this morning in midterm election.

Incumbent McCaskill is locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Josh Hawley for the U.S. Senate. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events