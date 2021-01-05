Clear
Sen. Hawley draws national attention after saying protesters threatened violence outside D.C. home

The protest happened Monday night while Hawley was in Missouri.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 1:31 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 1:33 PM

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley is drawing national attention after saying protesters threatened violence outside his Washington D.C. home.

"Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can't travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence," Hawley said on Twitter.

The protest was organized by ShutdownDC. The group posted a 50-minute video of the demonstration showing protesters in front of Hawley's house. The group said on Twitter they visited the Senator's house for around 30 minutes, sang songs, chanted and delivered a copy of the Constitution on his door.

The protesters rallied in front of Hawley's home after he said he would object to electoral college votes when Congress meets Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

