Sen. Roy Blunt calls the Afghanistan crisis an "unforced error"

Senator Blunt said this administration's decision will have lasting consequences.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 4:34 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Senator Roy Blunt weighed in on the growing crisis in Afghanistan as he toured Northwest Missouri State University Monday. 

During a press conference Monday in Maryville, Sen. Blunt called the Biden Administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan an "unforced error." 

As the Taliban has seized the capital city of Kabul, the longtime Missouri Senator said the U.S. should have maintained 2,500-3,500 troops in Afghanistan for the forseeable future as an opportunity to gather intelligence, stabilize the country and prevent further terrorist groups from rising. 

Senator Blunt said this administration's decision will have lasting consequences. 

"I don't think we needed to leave and I think leaving would have turned out to have been a major mistake. Even if leaving would have been a a good idea, leaving with no aparent plan to leave safely and establish a safe haven for those who helped us for the 20 years we had been there will be something the country will regret for a long time," said Missouri Senator, Roy Blunt. 

Blunt added that as a member of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, he said the U.S. has not lost a service member's live in Afghanistan for the past 20 months.

