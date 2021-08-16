Sen. Roy Blunt tours NWMSU new AG facility

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Monday, Senator Roy Blunt toured Northwest Missouri State University's newest agriculture facility.

Senator Roy Blunt spent his Monday morning touring the grounds of NWMSU's Agriculture Learning Center. The nearly 30,000 sq foot center is located a few miles north of campus. It sits on almost 450 acres at R.T. Wright Farms

The longtime advocate of Missouri agriculture said this facility is a great tool to grow future farmers and to give the state an additional resource to stay a world leader in farming.

"You know, world food demand will be twice as high in 2050 as it was in 2010. We've never seen a period like that in the world," said Sen. Roy Blunt, "AG research, health research are two areas that we're really good in in Missouri are going to be such a critically important part of the future. This building is a great example of the university deciding to further create its strong foundation for moving forward."

Northwest has raised over $6.7 million for the ALC.

Senator Blunt's tour comes off the heels of his Senate Appropriations Committee securing $3.6 billion for the FY2022 agriculture funding bill. According to Blunt's website, the bill intends to fund agriculture research, education and extension activities for institutions nationwide, such as NWMSU.