Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sen. Roy Blunt tours NWMSU new AG facility

Photo courtesy of NWMSU.

"This building is a great example of the university deciding to further create its strong foundation for moving forward," said Sen. Roy Blunt.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 4:22 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 4:39 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Monday, Senator Roy Blunt toured Northwest Missouri State University's newest agriculture facility. 

Senator Roy Blunt spent his Monday morning touring the grounds of NWMSU's Agriculture Learning Center. The nearly 30,000 sq foot center is located a few miles north of campus. It sits on almost 450 acres at R.T. Wright Farms 

The longtime advocate of Missouri agriculture said this facility is a great tool to grow future farmers and to give the state an additional resource to stay a world leader in farming. 

"You know, world food demand will be twice as high in 2050 as it was in 2010. We've never seen a period like that in the world," said Sen. Roy Blunt, "AG research, health research are two areas that we're really good in in Missouri are going to be such a critically important part of the future. This building is a great example of the university deciding to further create its strong foundation for moving forward."

Northwest has raised over $6.7 million for the ALC.

Senator Blunt's tour comes off the heels of his Senate Appropriations Committee securing $3.6 billion for the FY2022 agriculture funding bill. According to Blunt's website, the bill intends to fund agriculture research, education and extension activities for institutions nationwide, such as NWMSU. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Tomorrow will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories