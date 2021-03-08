Clear
Senator Blunt announces he will not seek reelection in 2022

Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced via a video on social media, that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 9:53 AM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 10:42 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

“After 14 General Election victories, three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections, I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Senator Blunt said in his video message. “Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country."

According to his biography, Senator Blunt currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.

Senator Blunt was elected to the United States Senate in 2010. 

