Senator Blunt touts progress on visit to Little Otter Creek in Caldwell County

(CALDWELL CO., Mo.) U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made his way to Caldwell County Tuesday stopping by the Little Otter Creek project to hear how construction was going.

“People see a lot of Government that doesn’t work,” said Senator Blunt. “This is a great example of, not only, a government that works but works in a way that 100 years from today we anticipate that there will still be an incredibly positive impact.”

The main goal of the visit was to talk to local public officials about the project and see how federal dollars, which he helped secure, were being used. The Little Otter Creek Project is estimated to cost about $25 million dollars through federal, state, and local entities and will provide a reliable water source for 10,000 people in Caldwell County.

“It’s great to be a part of something that’s going to matter 100-years from now so it’s a big moment for Caldwell County and for me as I look at my last 18-months in the Senate,” said the retiring senator.

Additionally, the project has been enhanced with features for recreation and floodplain management. Lawmakers say it could generate economic opportunities and benefits for surrounding counties too.

“This project is not only going to benefit Caldwell County but once fully developed and fleshed out it will be a boon to all of Northwest Missouri,” said J. Eggleston, State Rep. for District 2.

Eggleston said he believes the reservoir may just transform the area.

“You think about the developments that Lake Viking did for Daviess County. For what Mozingo did for up near Maryville. Caldwell County is going to get to enjoy some of those same successes as the years come,” Eggleston said.

Blunt agreed.

“Water is one of the things it takes to grow. It’s one of the things it takes to attract business, is one of the things to have a community as resilient as you want it to be,” Blunt said. “Once money has been spent and the waters there suddenly you can talk to people about manufacturing jobs and other jobs that you wouldn’t be in contention for otherwise.”

Construction on the project began this year after it secured permits and input from the Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. But the project has been around much longer.

It was initially proposed in the late 1980s after a severe drought in Caldwell County demonstrated the need for a reliable water source. Randy Railsback is not the State Representative for District 8 but before his career in politics, he spent nearly two decades working on the reservoir with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

“This is one of the biggest things to happen to this region for a long, long time,” Railsback said. “Honestly, there’s no way small communities can afford that kind of a price tag but this is just like highways and bridges and everything else. This is an investment for the future.”

The residents raised money through a ½ cent sales tax to buy the land needed for the project. Missouri will provide a state-matching grant for the money secured by Sen. Blunt. Railsback said the project has been a truly federal, state, and local partnership.

Randy Railsback, State Rep. Dist. 8: “It’s critical to this part of the world because the city of Hamilton, like so many of the others when we get into an extended drought period, the reservoir just starts running out of water.”

Officials said the reservoir project is still years out from completion and say they expect the dam construction to take two years, and another two years for water to fill the lake.