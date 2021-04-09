Senator Blunt visits local UMKC-Med students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senator Roy Blunt visited medical students at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph Thursday.

The Missouri Republican helped secure grant funding that got the UMKC Medical School program off the ground.

The school's expansion to St. Joseph is aimed at training future doctors in a community that needs them.

For the last year, dozens of medical students have attended class in the Mosaic Life Care building.

They were joined by UMKC and Mosaic staff, local and state government officials to greet senator Blunt and to thank him for supporting the students' and community's future.

“This is a good program. It's really particularly great for me to see it take such a strong foothold in our state. We had a $50 million national amount of money last year and UMKC got $7 [million] of it,” Senator Blunt said.