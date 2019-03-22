Clear
Senator Hawley surveying flood damage in Holt County Friday

The U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., set to survey the flood damage in Holt County Friday morning.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., set to survey the flood damage in Holt County Friday morning.

Widespread flooding in northwest Missouri prompted Governor Mike Parson to issue a state of emergency. 

Governor Parson, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, state Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn, Missouri National Guard Major General Stephen Danner and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director Ron Walker took an aerial survey of the flooding impact Thursday in both Rock Port and St. Joseph.

Senator Josh Hawley will meet with local officials in Holt County and tour the flood damage with county commissioners along US-159 Friday morning.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
