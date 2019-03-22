Senator Hawley surveying flood damage in Holt County Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., set to survey the flood damage in Holt County Friday morning.

Widespread flooding in northwest Missouri prompted Governor Mike Parson to issue a state of emergency.

Governor Parson, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, state Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn, Missouri National Guard Major General Stephen Danner and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director Ron Walker took an aerial survey of the flooding impact Thursday in both Rock Port and St. Joseph.

Senator Josh Hawley will meet with local officials in Holt County and tour the flood damage with county commissioners along US-159 Friday morning.