Senator Luetkemeyer introduces Max's law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state senator introduced new legislation that would increase penalties for killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty.

Tuesday, the first senate hearing of Max's Law taking place in Jefferson City.

State senator Tony Luetkemeyer says the bill would change the penalty for killing a law enforcement K-9 from a misdemeanor to a felony offense.

The bill is inspired by the killing of St. Joseph police, K-9 Max last July.

Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department were in Jefferson City yesterday testifying in support of the bill.

“And so I think it's really important for members of the Senate committee to really hear that first hand testimony of, you know, the human and emotional side to these animals because they are the partners of these men and women who served in the St. Joseph Police Department. And I think it's very important for members of the committee to understand and hear that perspective,” St. Joseph Police Officer Dillon Powell said.