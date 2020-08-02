Clear

Senator Roy Blunt makes stop in St. Joseph

Senator Roy Blunt met with Mosaic Life Care Staff Saturday to see how the hospital is addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 1:58 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Senator Roy Blunt visited Mosaic Life Care Saturday.

The senator is meeting with the hospital in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Blunt met with Mosaic staff to tour the facility and discuss how the hospital is combating the virus. 

A senate bill partially written by Blunt aims to provide funding up to $250 billion dollars for hospitals all across the state. 

"We need to be sure we keep our hospitals particularly in inner city areas and rural areas in the place they need to be to continue providing service." Sen. Blunt said. 

The bill sponsored by the senator is curently stalled in the state's house of reprsentatives. 

Northwest surface winds are making the temperatures for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas feel more like late summer or early fall. Another cold front overnight Saturday into Sunday will bring a slight chance for showers into the area.
