Senator Roy Blunt makes stop in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senator Roy Blunt visited Mosaic Life Care Saturday.

The senator is meeting with the hospital in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Blunt met with Mosaic staff to tour the facility and discuss how the hospital is combating the virus.

A senate bill partially written by Blunt aims to provide funding up to $250 billion dollars for hospitals all across the state.

"We need to be sure we keep our hospitals particularly in inner city areas and rural areas in the place they need to be to continue providing service." Sen. Blunt said.

The bill sponsored by the senator is curently stalled in the state's house of reprsentatives.