Senior citizens receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Seniors at the Vintage Garden Retirement Community started receiving their first doses Thursday, they plan to receive another sometime next month.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 9:38 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) About 50 senior citizens at the Vintage Garden Retirement Community were vaccinated against Covid-19 Thursday. 

"I want to protect myself, do not want to get it and get real sick." Phyllis Benitz, a resident said. Benitz said she’s getting the vaccine to keep herself and those she’s around safe.

Vintage Garden teamed up with CVS to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine to senior residents, a move both staff and residents said came not a moment too soon.

"A lot of the residents are very excited to get in and get the vaccine," Ann Tullis, executive director said. 

Senior living communities have been hot spots for Covid-19, Tullis said hers is one no exception.

"Once it hit it's been very rampant," Tullis said. "We’re just ready to get done with this."

The desire to get back to normal is the reason residents like Phyllis are so eager to get the vaccine, not letting fear get in the way.

"I know a lot of people are scared to get it, I'm not." She said. 

She said it’s been tough in quarantine at the home for the past several months, with little to no opportunity to socialize.

"You get kinda lonesome that way," Benitz said. "You can’t have visitors from outside either."

Phyllis said getting the vaccine gets her closer to a life that resembles what it was before the pandemic.

"At least it’s a step moving towards that, and that's what I want to do."

Tullis said the retirement community will vaccinate around 90 residents Thursday and Friday, she added they expect to receive the second dose of the vaccine sometime next month.  

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Thursday with light winds across the mid west. A pool of cold air is up to the north of the area and will head our way. The cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
