Senior living community getting creative to keep residents active during shelter in place

The Living Community of St. Joseph has had to find new ways to pass the time including starting a pen-pal program with kids from area schools,

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Staff at the Living Community of St. Joseph have helped residents find new and creative ways to pass the time during the shelter in place ordinance. 

Residents took to doing exercises in the hallway outside their rooms as well as hallway bingo.

Anyone wanting to write a letter to a resident can drop one off in a collection bin in front of the main door at Living Community of St. Joseph. 

