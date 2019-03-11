Sentences handed down in 2016 double-murders on Safari Drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people involved in the 2016 double-murders on Safari Drive were sentenced Monday.

On July 17, 2016, Kevin Villegas-Melendez and Raymond Gonzalez-Ortiz were shot to death on Safari Drive. Five people were charged in connection to the murders.

Buchanan County Circuit Judge Dan Kellog held two sentencing hearings.

Kellog sentenced Luis Omar Robles-Vargas, 34, to 16 years in prison Monday morning. Robles-Vargas plead guilty to second-degree murder back in January.

Then Monday afternoon, the judge sentenced Omar Martinez-Velez, 38, to 10 years in prison. Martinez-Velez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in January.

Two others, Alexi Martinez-Andino, 23, and Luz Figueroa-Castillo also plead guilty to conspiracy to commit second-murder. Martinez-Andino was sentenced in March of last year, to a 15-year prison sentence but filed to have the judgment vacated a month later.

Figueroa-Castillo was sentenced to 7 years in prison in January of this year. Figueroa-Castillo’s sentence was suspended and has been placed on 3-year probation.

Raymond Jimenez-Becebi entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.