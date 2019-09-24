Woman shares her story during NICU Awareness Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness month and one local mom is sharing her story after her twin girls were born weeks early.

"You want to do everything that you can as a mom, but you can't because it's not good for them."

The last year has been a heartbreaking one for 33 year-old Ashley Trotter and her family. After learning she was pregnant with twin girls in August 2018, medical complications during the pregnancy caused doctors to make the decision to deliever her girls, Rylynn and Roselynn, by emergency C-section at 26 weeks on January 11, 2019.

"When I delivered them, my first thought was that they needed to gain weight," Trotter said. "They'll get my milk. They'll be fine and we'll go home. I was so wrong."

Weighing in at only 1.4 lbs and 1.8 lbs. Rylynn and Roselynn's lungs were severely under developed due to being so premature. This required lots of oxygen support and treatment in the NICU. Since their journey began, the girls were at St. Luke's then transferred to Children's Mercy Kansas City in April.

"You just have a lot of emotions. When you have a baby that early, you can't touch them," Trotter said. "Imagine a baby that cries and its yours and not being able to pick her up. We held our girls for the first time at almost three weeks old."

But through all the sadness and the hard times, Trotter has been able to find love and support through the hard workings NICU nurses and doctors.

"They become family. We have our primary nurses. If it wasn't for them, I probably would have lost my mind by now," Trotter said. "They are not just in there taking care of them like another patient. They're personal. They do care about my girls. If my daughter is crying and I'm holding one of them, they pick her up and they love on them. You create this bond with these people who save your baby's life everyday."

For that Trotter said she's forever grateful and thankful for them.

"You give a baby a reason to fight when you are there with them. It's nice to have nurses that I have who show them that love when I can't be there."

There's some great news to report. After eight and a half months in the hospital, little Roselynn will be able to go home very soon. There's no date on when little Rylynn will be released.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me Account to raise money for the girls' medical expenses.